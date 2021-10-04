Sep 29, 2021
There’s a LOT inside the $3.5 TRILLION budget bill being pushed by Democrats that’s going unreported. For example, House Democrats (Nancy Pelosi) hid — on page 168, to be exact — HUGE fees for certain businesses that refuse to comply with the Biden administration’s proposed vaccine mandates. The fees could be as much as 700 THOUSAND dollars. But that’s not all…in this clip, Glenn and Stu discuss more Democrat wishlist items hidden inside this reconciliation bill…
One thought on “Dems hide HUGE vaccine mandate fees inside budget bill”
