Sep 27, 2019
Americans use firearms to defend themselves between 500,000 and two million times every year. God forbid that my mother is ever faced with a scenario where she has to stop a threat to her life. But if she is, I hope politicians protected by professional armed security didn’t strip her of the right to use the firearm she can handle most competently.” – Amy Swearer
2 thoughts on “Dems Sit in Silence as Witness Debunks Their ‘Assault’ Rifle Lies”
They know EXACTLY what they’re doing.
F you, your policies and your B.S. idea that it’s open for discussion and you have the authority to do a G’d thing about it.
Throw this b***h in the ditch just for making ignorant people believe any of it is legitimate and play wrestling with our F’g Rights.
agree!
ALL she had to state was: ‘A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.’
Followed up with, ‘what about that statement do you not understand?’