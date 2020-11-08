Denmark Kills 15mil Mink, Setting Stage to End Animal Agriculture





November 7, 2020

Denmark is set to kill 15 million mink claiming a COVID-19 mutation may interfere with efforts to create a vaccine. Alberta sees H1N2v zoonotic infection. Sainsbury permanently closes meat counters. And of course, “Super Daddy Animals with GMO Balls” will save humanity, according to “experts.” The agenda to end animal farming is steamrolling ahead — Christian breaks it down.