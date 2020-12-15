Dentists, Eye Doctors Getting Certified to Give COVID Vaccine

Dr. Mercola

Dentists and eye doctors will soon be approved for administering COVID-19 vaccines, along with flu shots.

Multiple COVID-19 vaccines are rapidly heading toward approval, and optometrists and dentists want the authority to vaccinate patients, pointing out that they have the expertise and with their help, the vaccine will be more rapidly administered to the millions of Americans who want it.

Dentists and eye doctors in California are currently working with state officials to obtain certification to administer vaccines, while in Oregon training and certifying dentists to give vaccines has already begun. They are among 25 states that have considered allowing dentists to administer COVID vaccines once they’re available.

Minnesota and Illinois already adopted laws to allow dentists to give flu shots to adults and, in 2019, Oregon became the first state to allow dentists to administer any vaccine to any patient, whether a child or an adult.

Optometrist Frank Giardina completed a 20-hour certification program, including online lectures, hands-on lessons and an exam — the same course pharmacists take when learning how to give vaccines.

“We’re another member of the health care team. It’s a waste of manpower not to,” Giardina said. “If you’re trying to vaccinate all these people, especially in rural areas, you need whoever you can find.”

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation December 3, 2020

Dr. Mercola