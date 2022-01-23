Denver Elementary School Teaching Kids to ‘Disrupt the Nuclear Family’ and Support BLM

Centennial Elementary School in Colorado is teaching children to “disrupt the nuclear family” and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The teachings were outlined in an instruction guide for kindergarten and first graders on the “Black Lives Matter Guiding Principles” for their Black Lives Matter Week. The shocking document was obtained by the organization Parents Defending Education.

Denver elementary school teachers express excitement about teaching kindergarten and 1st graders about disrupting the nuclear family. They also host racially segregated playground nights. https://t.co/HxuFo0OlcD — Parents Defending Education (@DefendingEd) January 19, 2022

The Denver Gazette reports, “among the listed principles was ‘globalism,’ which the school described as ‘our ability to see how we are impacted or privileged within the global black family.’ Also listed were ‘transgender affirming,’ ‘Black families,’ which was defined as ‘a space that is family friendly and free from patriarchal practices,’ and ‘Black Villages,’ which is ‘the disruption of western nuclear family dynamics and a return to the ‘collective village’ that takes care of each other.’”

“The school also included an FAQ on BLM, which cited the U.S. government as a source that ‘supporting BLM is not political’ and said the school’s goal in promoting the movement was ‘not to teach children what to think; rather to expose them to different perspectives and opinions so that they learn to value and respect diversity,’” the report continued.

The FAQ:

The school previously made waves when they advertised a “Families of Color Playground Night,” segregating families by race.

Erika Sanzi, the outreach director for Parents Defending Education, told the Washington Examiner that the school’s BLM instruction guide was “indoctrination at any age,” adding that it “borders on abuse with students this young.”

“It is preposterous and wholly inappropriate to teach 5- and 6-year-olds that they must commit to being trans affirming and queer affirming and in favor of disrupting the nuclear family,” Sanzi said. “If a parent wants to raise these subjects at home, that is one thing, but in a classroom, it is nothing more than social engineering and a theft of childhood by the state.”

