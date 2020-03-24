Denver mayor issues stay-at-home order amid coronavirus outbreak

The Denver Channel

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday issued a “stay-at-home” executive order amid the coronavirus outbreak, ordering all city residents to stay inside their homes except for essential reasons.

The order — which carries up to a $999 civil penalty, per violation — begins 5 p.m. Tuesday and will run through April 10. Hancock can extend the order, if needed.

“This isn’t a recommendation anymore,” Hancock said at an afternoon news conference. “People need to stay at home … we will enforce when and where necessary.”

Exemptions to the order include people in essential positions that need to travel to work and residents going to the grocery store, gas station, bank or other essential businesses. Other essential businesses and services under the order include: Hardware stores; plumbing, electrical and extermination services; mailing and postal services; laundromats and dry cleaning; and home-based care. Outdoor exercise will also be permitted under the order, as long as proper social distancing of at least six feet is taken.

Read the full stay-at-home order here.

