Deputies Arrest Manager And Bartender Of Strip Club

KQEN

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested the manager and bartender of the Top of the Bowl Strip Club in Drain, on Saturday.

Sergeant Brad O’Dell of DCSO said that morning shortly before 3:30 a.m. deputies became aware that the business has been serving alcohol despite not having an OLCC Liquor License. O’Dell said the license had been suspended earlier in the year after the business had been found in violation of regulations. O’Dell said Oregon law specifically outlines illegal sales of alcohol, including membership fees, without a license.

Deputies contacted the manager, Richard Morin and the owner/bartender Jamie Hennricks at the business. O’Dell said deputies confirmed alcohol was being served and “tips/donations” were being accepted for the alcohol, however there was a “suggested” amount. Deputies seized the alcohol found on the premises. ‘

Morin and Hennricks were jailed and charged with serving liquor without a license, which is a misdemeanor. They were released later that day.

KQEN