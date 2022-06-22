Deputy WH Press Secretary: Biden Administration Will Not Restrict Ammunition That’s ‘Currently Available’

Breitbart – by AWR Hawkins

Deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates tweeted Tuesday that the Biden administration will not restrict Lake City Army Ammunition from selling or producing ammunition that is “currently available” for private purchase.

Bates’ tweet:

The administration is not going to restrict production/sales of excess ammunition currently available for sale to the public (including M855 and SS109) at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant. — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) June 21, 2022

Bates’ announcement comes a day after 48 Republican representatives, including Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Kat Cammack (R-FL), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Richard Hudson (R-NC), and Greg Steube (R-FL), sent a letter demanding Biden not restrict sales of some Lake City Army Ammunition’s products to private citizens.

The letter begins:

It has come to our attention that the United States Army is considering an unusual decision to ban the commercial production of certain types of 5.56mm caliber ammunition produced by the Government-Owned, Contractor Operated facility known as the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant. Lake City currently produces a significant portion of this type of 5.56mm ammunition for the commercial market. Having the ability to produce this product for commercial sale allows the operating contractor to maintain capacity and keep the facility at a high state of readiness, at no cost to the government. This ensures the Army is ready to ramp up production in the event of a national emergency.

The letter ends: “We urge you to immediately end consideration of this action, which we view as a backdoor attempt to bypass Congress and ban legal and highly popular commercial ammunition and certain semi-automatic rifles used by law-abiding Americans across the country.”

