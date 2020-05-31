Derek Chauvin is on ‘suicide watch’ and being checked every 15 minutes in jail

Daily Mail

The white police officer arrested and charged with the murder of George Floyd is allegedly on effective suicide watch and being checked in on around the clock.

TMZ reported Saturday that Derek Michael Chauvin, 44, has a camera focused on him all day and and cops check on his cell in person every 15 minutes.

It adds that Chauvin, who was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday, is under constant surveillance and is in isolation in Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul, Minnesota.

He remains in a single cell in a part of the facility set aside for high-profile cases.

