The white police officer arrested and charged with the murder of George Floyd is allegedly on effective suicide watch and being checked in on around the clock.
TMZ reported Saturday that Derek Michael Chauvin, 44, has a camera focused on him all day and and cops check on his cell in person every 15 minutes.
It adds that Chauvin, who was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday, is under constant surveillance and is in isolation in Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul, Minnesota.
He remains in a single cell in a part of the facility set aside for high-profile cases.
Read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8373107/White-cop-charged-murdering-George-Floyd-suicide-watch.html
2 thoughts on “Derek Chauvin is on ‘suicide watch’ and being checked every 15 minutes in jail”
Does this mean he might be Epsteined?
How do you like the shot of reality pal?
Sucks being caged don’t it?
Even sucks worse when it’s been done without recourse and when there’s no proof of a real crime
But to be honest I think this is just a pussy way to gain sympathy, and I’m not playin
I also think a cop on suicide watch speaks volumes on their lack of mental stability