Destroying America 1963 To 2021.

Catherine Austin Fitts said in 1995 the decision was made to pull the plug on America. Wall Street Bankers since then have stolen $50 trillion from American taxpayers. The level of corruption was high when Israel was able with the assistance of the CIA (Cocaine Importing Agency), the FBI and the Secret Service to kill President Kennedy. If you remember, the columnist Dorothy Kilgallen had interviewed Jack Ruby (Rubenstein.) She said she was going to write the story of her life about the Kennedy assassination. She was murdered. The FBI went in and seized all of her notes and the article. You probably have seen the video of the senior Secret Service agent in Dallas telling the two agents protecting JFK’s back to stand down. That was our level of corruption in 1963. Let us look at today.

In 1986 Lobbyists spent $113,700 per DC lawmaker. In 2016 they spent $5.8 million per Congress Critter and Senator. In the modern world all legislation is written by Lobbyists which is why Pelosi did not know what was in the Healthcare bill. And as Catherine said, the Elite has been taking cash from us by the tens of trillions. At the rate they are stealing cash, it is obvious that America has no future.

The Talmud told Jewish people that it was perfectly legal to rob the Gentile as soon as we get control of their government.

I have been convinced of the inevitability of collapse ever since I was 9 years-old and learned what a fraudulent banking system we were given when the Federal Reserve Act was passed in 1913. It had been drafted in 1910 by agents of the Rothschilds, Rockefellers and Warburgs. It gave Bankers the right to create our money out of thin air and to charge us interest for the right to breathe. I knew it would result in huge amounts of Unpayable Debts. Germany cancelled Unpayable Debts in 1923 through Hyperinflation and this involved mass starvation for Germans. In 1933 America, Unpayable Debts were cancelled by bankruptcy courts and foreclosures. At least 3 million Americans (out of 123 million alive in 1929) starved to death.

The Bankers have no intention of returning the $50 trillion they stole so we can fund a peaceful Debt Cancellation as the Babylonians did thousands of years ago. The Bible writers called that a Jubilee.

I have mentioned several times before that David Rothkopf, who wrote Superclass and used to be Managing Director at Kissinger Associates, said the world was run by 30 Families and their 6,000 Minions. I previously posted a video of Lord Jacob Rothschild posing with Satanist and Spirit Cooker Marina Abramovic in front of a painting entitled Summoning Satan. Alex Soros is into Spirit Cooking. His father is George Soros and they approved the selection of Kamala Harris as President to succeed the ailing Joe Biden.

The Bankers have no plans to return what they stole so Genocide of Americans must be Issue Number One on the agenda of the 30 Families. They all believe in population reduction.

Bill Gates and George Soros seem to be acting on behalf of the 30 families. Before Aaron Russo died in 2007 he told us that the Bankers wanted us all chipped. Bil Gates says we need a vaccine to protect us from the coronavirus and that a Digital Tattoo or Chip would protect us from the unvaccinated. It would also serve as a Mark of the Beast enabling Bill Gates and the NSA to shut down all transactions and travel for anyone they did not like.

Please note that the Federal Reserve said they have stopped making coins and would soon stop printing money. You will only be allowed Digital Cash which can be taken from outspoken and disobedient people in less than a second.

The coronavirus began as a bioweapon at a University of North Carolina lab. It was sent to Wuhan with a $3.7 million grant from NIH, Dr Fauci and President Obama to enhance its ability to spread which violates America’s 1996 Bioterrorism law. It does not allow Americans to make a bioweapon even more lethal so we had the Chinese make a more lethal Bioweapon for us.

We recently learned from Dr Lawrence Sellin, who worked for the US Army for 29 years as a medical researcher, that the coronavirus likely broke out of a lab as a result of vaccine experiments. If that is true, then we might have a few problems on the path to a vaccine. I should point out the phenomenon of enhancement in vaccines where antibodies are produced. Looks great until the lab animal is challenged by a wild virus and it dies.

Problem is that we are skipping animal tests and going from human tests to manufacturing vaccines by the billions. SARs had a promising vaccine until it was challenged by a wild virus and the vaccinated people all died like flies.

To fix a timeline for the destruction of the US we need to know when the vaccines are released and when we are all chipped. Obviously, a few million could be vaccinated before they are challenged by a wild virus that causes them to die en masse as they did from the SARs vaccine. If there is no vaccine, then there is no chip.

But assuming they get their vaccine up and running and we do not die by the millions, then we will all be chipped some time in 2021 which is when the next Bioweapon will be released. Bill Gates did say that people are not paying attention to the coronavirus but he smirked and said they would pay attention to the next one. That would indicate to me that Bioweapon 2 would be released maybe as soon as the winter of 2021. Bioweapon 2 would make rallies impossible as it seems it will be far more serious than Covid. 34 White House staffers have recently been infected with Covid but nobody is dying.

2021 could well be the year the Dollar Dies. All that corruption and over population was paved over by excessive money printing. The Federal Reserve bought trillions of dollars in Mortgage Backed Securities to keep Bankers out of jail. And they sent tens of trillions of dollars overseas to buy things for free to keep American wages appear to be sufficient to support us.

As I have said before, when the Dollar Dies and we can no longer buy things for free by printing money, US wages and pensions will be permanently cut 60%. That will be when Civil War 2 breaks out which will be the day After the Nationwide Food Riots. That is also the day when American cities start being burned to the ground.

We cannot continue in lockdown with 50 million Americans both unable to pay rent and mortgages and also incapable of paying for their electricity and natural gas. No Stimulus check will do anything but let people scrape through one more week. We could have tens of millions of homeless in America who skip out on rent and utilities but hopefully make their car payments. They could live in their cars but Piers Corbyn said this will be the coldest winter we have had for some time. Not a good year to live in the streets.

2021 looks like the year America dies but The Federal Reserve could print $20 trillion in helicopter money so we last until 2022. We could bounce back after the Elite were told to Go Away and to never bother us again.

I will remind you that Americans have 493 million guns. And that 7 million Americans own 40 or more guns. We even have 2 million adults hunting deer with compound bows.

The Elite have been preparing bunkers from the US to Patagonia to New Zealand. I think that at a minimum several billion people worldwide will die. It is likely that the former Elite will be hunted down and be asked to leave the earth to make this a better place for the rest of us. Nobody has the right to infect us with Bioweapons and to starve us to death by the hundreds of millions.

