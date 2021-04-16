Devastated mother demands answers after her son, 20, with muscular dystrophy suffered a seizure and died less than 12 hours after receiving a Pfizer jab

Daily Mail

A heartbroken mother has demanded answers after her son died less than 12 hours after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

Luke Garrett, 20, suffered a fatal seizure brought on by a sudden spike in his temperature at his Tarbolton, South Ayrshire, home in February, his mother Tricia Garrett, 49, said.

Mr Garrett had muscular dystrophy and had been shielding for around a year so was ‘excited’ when his turn to get a vaccine meant he could finally ‘live his life’.

But he died in the early hours of the morning the day after getting the jab, leaving his family ‘devastated’ and desperate for answers.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) are investigating Mr Garrett’s death – but there is no evidence of the jab causing seizures.

Mrs Garrett, 49, described ‘foam coming out of his mouth’ during his seizure – and told how she gave her dying son CPR as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

