DEVIL’S KNOB COMPLEX IS UP BY 570 ACRES

The Devil’s Knob Complex has grown by 570 acres, and is listed at 69,871 acres.

An update from the Pacific Northwest Team 2 said over 2.5 inches of rain has fallen across the fire areas in the past few days. While it is significant, it does not extinguish the fires. On the western portion of the Smith Fire, where ground conditions were drier, firefighters continued the work of mopping up and securing the fire perimeter to increase containment.

Fire behavior remains minimal after the rainfall, with hot spots smoldering and putting up smoke. A warming and drying trend is beginning with increased winds drying out wet and muddy conditions across the fire areas. As conditions change and road surfaces firm up, firefighters will be able to engage in more active fire suppression and suppression repair efforts. Firefighters will also be looking at opportunities with drier road conditions to respond to the spot fires north of the Smith Fire area and Forest Road 2759.

The Smith Fire is up to 49,010 acres while the Big Hamlin Fire had little growth and is at 19,366 acres. Containment remains at 28 percent and 92 percent respectively.

