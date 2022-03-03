The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is renewing and expanding temporary amnesty status for more than 3,400 Sudanese and South Sudanese nationals living in the United States.
On Wednesday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) expansion which works as a quasi-amnesty for foreign nationals who would otherwise be eligible for deportation from the U.S.
More than 3,000 Sudanese nationals will be able to secure an 18-month TPS status that provides them with a work permit and shields them from deportation. Similarly, about 330 South Sudanese nationals will have their TPS status renewed for another 18 months.
“I have decided to offer temporary protection to Sudanese and South Sudanese nationals in the United States until conditions in each country improve and individuals can safely return,” Mayorkas said in a statement.
TPS serves as a quasi-amnesty for foreign nationals, created under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1990 (INA), that prevents deportations for those from countries experiencing famine, war, or natural disasters.
Since the Clinton administration, TPS has been transformed into a de facto amnesty program as the Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, and now Biden administrations have continuously renewed the program for a variety of countries.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/02/bidens-dhs-expands-temporary-amnesty-for-3-4k-sudanese-nationals/
4 thoughts on “DHS Expands ‘Temporary’ Amnesty for 3.4K Sudanese Nationals”
Someone on Internet radio said that most of the controllers’ doom-day plans and preparations, especially their underground “safe places” are deteriorating because of all the climate-tinkering/global-engineering. He asserted that all the places you see these so-called immigrants and refugees hailing from are to be the new “safe places” of the extremely rich. Aquifers and fertile soil being of high value, as well as other natural resources. So, they gotta get much of the population (“useless-eaters”) out of there, out of the way. Something I had never heard before. Rang true, but who knows? And we, in our own nation have plenty of fertile soil, but what about Aquifers? I searched and found:
Principal Aquifers of the United States:
https://www.usgs.gov/mission-areas/water-resources/science/principal-aquifers-united-states
And seems there are aquifers all over the place:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_aquifers
I guess that contradicts the radio guy. Good to know we have everything we need right here. Now we just have to keep invaders out.
.
And oh yeah, they want to destroy the one nation that’s ready to fight them. Us.
.
Fight them and WIN!!
.
Still thinkin’ about this. Forgot to add the component of bringing in those who are of fighting age and who have no allegiance to our nation and are the ones we’ll have to fight.
