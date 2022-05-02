DHS Head Claims ‘Ministry Of Truth’ Will Not Have “Operational Authority”

When questioned over the weekend if the Department Of Homeland Security’s new ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ will spy on Americans, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed that it will not have “operational authority” and will instead “disseminate those best practices to the operators that have been executing and addressing this threat for years.”

CNN anchor Dana Bash noted of the disinformation board that “Republicans are calling it ‘Orwellian’ and comparing it to the Ministry of Truth in the novel ‘1984,’” further asking “Will it monitor American citizens?”

Mayorkas replied “those criticisms are precisely the opposite of what this small working group within the Department of Homeland Security will do,” adding that it will work “to ensure that the way in which we address threats, the connectivity between threats and acts of violence are addressed without infringing on free speech.”

“Will American citizens be monitored?” Bash asked again.

“No,” Mayorkas replied.

“Guarantee that?” Bash further probed.

“So what we do, we in the Department of Homeland Security don’t monitor American citizens,” Mayorkas continued to claim.

“You don’t, but will this change that?” Bash asked again.

“No, no, the board does not have any operational capability,” Mayorkas repeated.

Bash then noted that many have pointed out that the person heading up the Board, Nina Jankowicz, is clearly not a neutral actor.

The host then asked “Would you be okay if Donald Trump were president, if he created this disinformation governance board? Or — if it is in place and he wins again in 2024 — that he’s in charge of such a thing?”

Mayorkas again gave a non-answer, instead claiming that the outfit will “safeguard” freedom of speech and civil liberties.

Watch:

CNN finally covers Biden's Ministry of Truth, asks @AliMayorkas "what exactly will this disinformation board do?" Mayorkas: "The fact is that disinformation that creates a threat to the security of the homeland is our responsibility to address."

Mayorkas: Nina Jankowicz "eminently qualified" to lead disinformation board; "absolutely" neutral politically Mayorkas also obfuscates on whether he'd support the same effort under Trump

When the DHS head is claiming practically the exact opposite of what the person running the Ministry of Truth is saying, you know there is a problem.

Mayorkas is very bad at this. Here's what the new head of the Disinformation Governance Board told NPR just last week

As we reported last week, Jankowicz has previously declared that free speech makes her ‘shudder’ and falsely labeled the Hunter Biden laptop story disinformation.

Jankowicz herself is a a prolific spreader of disinformation. She even claimed mocking Kamala Harris was a threat to national security.

Republicans have called for the ‘Ministry of Truth’ to be scrapped, labelling it a ‘monstrosity’.

