DHS Insider Blows Whistle on International Child Sex Trafficking Gangs Exploiting ‘Reasonable Fear’ Loophole … ‘Every Single One of These Transnational Criminal Organizations Are Involved in Sex Trafficking’

Project Veritas

[WASHINGTON, D.C. – Aug. 24, 2021] Project Veritas released a new video today featuring a Department of Homeland Security [DHS] insider blowing the whistle on a federal government “loophole” that enables migrant gang members to get away with sex trafficking and other crimes.

The DHS insider sat down with Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe and explained how the current immigration system is broken.

“Once an [illegal immigrant] informs the U.S. government that they have some type of fear, or that their life is in jeopardy, or they’ll be persecuted, or they may be tortured, they are put in what’s called the ‘reasonable fear [category],’” the insider said.

“Once [a migrant gang member] makes the declaration of, ‘My life is in danger and I may be harmed if I return home,’ they’re taken off the [Transnational Organized Crime] watchlist. That makes it a giant loophole,” they said.

