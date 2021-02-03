Dick Durbin Previews Gun Control: ‘We Have a Lot of Work to Do to Make This Country a Safer Place’

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) previewed gun control during recent days and makes clear he thinks there is “a lot of work to do to make this country a safer place.”

On Monday, Durbin tweeted:

More than 100 Americans die every day from gun violence. This #GVSurvivorsWeek, we recognize survivors of gun violence & remember all those we have lost. We have a lot of work to do to make this country a safer place. I will do all I can to reduce deadly shootings & save lives. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) February 1, 2021

Days earlier, on Janary 27, 2021, Durbin tweeted he met with gun control proponents and assured them “reducing gun violence will be a top priority of the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

Durbin’s gun control comments come after Biden ran for the presidency on gun control pledges that included universal background checks, bans “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines, a gun purchase limit of one gun per month, and a repeal of the frivolous lawsuit protections currently in place to shield gun manufacturers.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) responded to Durbin’s gun control pledge by telling the Washington Free Beacon, “Unduly abridging or regulating those rights, especially if it’s through a strictly partisan process, is wrong. I hope, if Senator Durbin chooses to focus on this issue, it will be with a bipartisan, consensus-building approach.”

