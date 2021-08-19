DID ISRAEL INVENT 5G & HOW DOES THIS LINK IN WITH CHINA & NSO GROUP?

Aug 18, 2021

*Fake News: Israel Did Not Invent 5G Technology, And It Did Not Ban It*

Yes they DID invent 5G technology. Many state that Israel has an unhealthy appetite for fast fiber optic cable whilst ignoring 5G? Actually, they have a point. Considering Israel’s “cyber technology juggernaught” status, leadership in 5G driverless car technology, you would think they would be the first to have 5G…everywhere. This is not the case and they are clearly dragging their feet on 5G. Clearly. Perhaps because of the United States refusal to deal with anyone utilizing their 5G technology? *Israel gets ‘revolutionary’ fast fiber optic net* (2014 Article)

Note the article below, Israel “just” launched their “race” to 5G nirvana in…June 2019? *Israel launches race to build 5G mobile networks*

The excuses for the late 5G love affair may center on US pressure to prevent Israel using it’s own stolen 5G tech – manufactured in China. Israel is a tiny country and it can easily roll out the infrastructure. Again, Israel is a “cyber technology juggernaught”. How can it compete, innovate and test their stolen tech goodies if they have a crappy 5G network? They do love their fiber optic cables though, and the new Google Brain A.I optic data analytics network will be rolling right through Tel Aviv. As we keep saying, Israel is THE A.I Quantum god center of the world to come. *Israel to Play Key Role in Giant Google Fiber Optic Cable Project*

*5G mobile revolution designed in Israel*

*QualComm founder a fan long before ‘Start-Up Nation’*