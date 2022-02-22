Feb 14, 2022 • There has been many attempts to paint anti-mandate protesters as extremists. It’s not true and even the Federal Police have said so.
At the protest some people were concerned about the appearance of possible Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) and whether they were used or not. We didn’t get an answer back straight away but the police will have to give me an answer on notice.
Transcript: https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/…
2 thoughts on “Did the police use Long Range Acoustic Devices at the Convoy to Canberra?”
Non-accountability, with a side of double-speak.
And if the inquisitor meant business he would have had those who were burned there with him, or at least the photos of the burns begging explanation.
A form of “I’ll have to get back to you on that” ain’t cuttin’ it.
What is this ugly paradigm of so-called government, this structure of control that is dying all over the world? It is farce. False and unjust and unlawful authority. Self-appointed oppressors. Murderers with money.
Sometimes I watch old movies about royalty and monarchies that have existed over the last few centuries. How long we’ve lived with them and their subjugating rule. The movies normalized them, in the best sense as something we just have to live with; in the worst, as something to be honored, revered, respected, even feared. Good kings/bad kings. All RICH kings giving orders, demanding our labor and stealing our wealth. Governments are not that different than monarchies.
