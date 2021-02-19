Did Virologist/Immunologist Robert Osward Write “There is No COVID-19”?

Open Source Truth

Opinion by Dr. Rima

Rima E. Laibow, MD, Medical Director, Natural Solutions Foundation, January 2, 2021

On December 31, Project Camelot published a statement purportedly by Dr. Robert Oswald, immunologist and virologist at Cornell University stating that the COVID 19 virus does not exist. [1] That statement is reproducer below.

The ever compliant Snopes.com “debunked” the article stating that Dr. Oswald never said it and showing a disreputable pedigree for this post, first put up by someone identifying himself as a “hillbilly”. [2] I have not found Snopes to be a reliable source so I present this to you to evaluate as you like.



Project Camelot says credible sources tell them that Professor Oswald is currently in hiding.

Looking at what we can evaluate using outside data, we find that Dr. Oswald’s statement that Koch’s Postulates have not been met and that the virus has never been decoded, isolated or purified is accurate.

I tend to think that the rest is at least credible and invite readers to contact us here at Natural Solutions Foundation through the Comments section.

COVID IS THE CON COVERING NANO-AI CONVERTING YOUR CELLS

“I have a Ph.D. in virology and immunology. I’m a clinical lab scientist and have tested 1500 “supposed” positive Covid 19 samples collected here in S. California. When my lab team and I did the testing through Koch’s postulates and observation under an SEM (scanning electron microscope), we found NO Covid in any of the 1500 samples. What we found was that all of the 1500 samples were mostly Influenza A and some were influenza B, but not a single case of Covid, and we did not use the B.S. PCR test. We then sent the remainder of the samples to Stanford, Cornell, and a few of the University of California labs and they found the same results as we did, NO COVID. They found influenza A and B. All of us then spoke to the CDC and asked for viable samples of COVID, which the CDC said they could not provide as they did not have any samples.

We have now come to the firm conclusion through all our research and lab work, that the COVID 19 was imaginary and fictitious. The flu was called Covid and most of the 225,000 dead were dead through co-morbidities such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, emphysema, etc. and they then got the flu which further weakened their immune system and they died. I have yet to find a single viable sample of Covid 19 to work with.

We at the 7 universities that did the lab tests on these 1500 samples are now suing the CDC for Covid 19 fraud. the CDC has yet to send us a single viable, isolated, and purified sample of Covid 19. If they can’t or won’t send us a viable sample, I say there is no Covid 19, it is fictitious. The four research papers that do describe the genomic extracts of the Covid 19 virus never were successful in isolating and purifying the samples. All the four papers written on Covid 19 only describe small bits of RNA which were only 37 to 40 base pairs long which is NOT A VIRUS. A viral genome is typically 30,000 to 40,000 base pairs. With as bad as Covid is supposed to be all over the place, how come no one in any lab worldwide has ever isolated and purified this virus in its entirety? That’s because they’ve never really found the virus, all they’ve ever found were small pieces of RNA which were never identified as the virus anyway.

So what we’re dealing with is just another flu strain like every year, COVID 19 does not exist and is fictitious. I believe China and the globalists orchestrated this COVID hoax (the flu disguised as a novel virus) to bring in global tyranny and a worldwide police totalitarian surveillance state, and this plot included massive election fraud.”

12/10/20 Rob Oswald Ph.D.

[1] https://projectcamelotportal.com/2020/12/31/covid-is-the-con-the-scrhttps://www.snopes.com/fact-check/rob-oswald-covid-hoax/een-covering-nano-ai-converting-your-cells/[2] Did Dr. Rob Oswald Claim COVID-19 Was a Hoax? (snopes.com)

