Posted: May 29, 2021 Categories: Videos Did you get yours – Question Triggers Covid-19 Vaxx Hysteria Reaction Zionist Global communist takeover wake up May 28th, 2021. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Did you get yours – Question Triggers Covid-19 Vaxx Hysteria Reaction”
This is becoming an all-too-common experience, but in this case very worth it, as the last two minutes show. This woman has been transformed into a freedom-loving, fully armed, ready to defend, human being. She took a lemon and made lemonade. It’s great to see her starting to pry the door open. Hope she finds The Trench and finds a better use of her future than being a system-driven social worker. I think she has the stuff of going the distance, and how could that lead her anywhere else but to The Bill of Rights?
There is only one local grocery store where I live. The sign on the door says “Fully vaccinated people do not need a mask”. I didn’t give a $hit and walked in without a mask, got what I needed and left. The idiots that took the death shots will get worse and worse becoming like an obsessed cult. Thing is of course, when the masses start dropping in a few months from these lethal injections, they’ll all be regretting their utter stupidity trusting in psychopaths that planned from the beginning to kill them.