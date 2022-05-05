Diesel Hits New Record High on Thursday

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Diesel prices hit a new all-time high on Thursday. Diesel fuel hit $5.47 per gallon. Last year it was at $3.09 per gallon. Expect the ripple effect to affect the price of consumer goods in the coming days.

This was another Biden record. Joe Biden’s first actions as president were to cut off the Keystone Pipeline and make energy development more expensive in America.

The price of diesel hit an all-time high. Truck drivers can't keep up. The costs of goods continue to rise. And what are Democrats doing about it? Nothing. https://t.co/2PYNqjqaXy — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 2, 2022

Diesel has hit a record high. pic.twitter.com/kYL7d83Gqk — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 2, 2022

