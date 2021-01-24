Digital Super Intelligence, Targeted Individuals, & Technological Singularity





Jan 21, 2021

Elon Musk, Digital Super Intelligence, Targeted Individuals, & Technological Singularity Demonic agendas documentation beats a conversation. See below.

Elon Musk: Limbic System, Cerebral Cortex, and a Tertiary Layer of Digital Super-Intelligence https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ei7M…

An integrated brain-machine interface platform with thousands of channels – Elon Musk & Neuralink https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.11…

Michio Kaku on Uploading Memories to the Brain https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkfVl…

Uploading Consciousness & Digital Immortality | Interview with Theoretical Physicist Michio Kaku https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckwGU…

Elon Musk: “Everything we know is about to change FOREVER” https://www.bitchute.com/video/qwWOJJ…

The Government Is Serious About Creating Mind-Controlled Weapons https://www.sciencetimes.com/articles…

The Government Is Serious About Creating Mind-Controlled Weapons https://www.livescience.com/65546-dar…

Mind Games: The Tortured Lives of ‘Targeted Individuals’ Thousands of people think that the government is using implanted chips and electronic beams to control their minds. They are desperate to prove they aren’t delusional. https://www.wired.com/story/mind-game…

The Nightmare World of Gang Stalking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5LPS7…

The Phenomenology of Group Stalking (‘Gang-Stalking’): A Content Analysis of Subjective Experiences ( US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health Website ) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…

“Am I going crazy or am I being stalked?” Inside the disturbing online world of gangstalking https://www.technologyreview.com/2020…

US military trying to read minds https://www.technologyreview.com/2019…

Government accidentally sends files on remote mind control https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnew…

World Economic Forum talks about mind control to enslave humans https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnew…

US Government launches 100 million Apollo Project of the brain https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar…

DARPA Biochip implants in Moderna covid vaccines: https://www.strategic-culture.org/new…

DNA A DARPA-Funded Implantable Biochip to Detect COVID-19 Could Hit Markets by 2021 https://www.mintpressnews.com/darpa-c…

DARPA 1.5 million grant to big pharma “Continuity Pharma” company https://www.outsourcing-pharma.com/Ar…

The Microchip Is HERE: DARPA Biochip to “Save” Us from COVID Can Control Human DNA https://www.theorganicprepper.com/dar…