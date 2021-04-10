Diners Chant “Get Out” as Health Officials Try to Shut Down Restaurant

Summit News – by Paul Joseph Watson
A video out of Vancouver shows diners chanting “get out!” as health officials try to shut down a restaurant that opened in violation of COVID-19 lockdown laws.
The clip shows a pair of health officials talking to Corduroy Restaurant owner Rebecca Matthews as she tells the bureaucrats they are trespassing before asking them to leave.
At first, the health officials refuse to leave but their behavior soon changes when the rest of the diners begin to chant “get out!”
As the pair begin to exit, customers in the background can be seen hugging each other and cheering.
Under current lockdown rules, restaurants in B.C. are prohibited from opening indoors but Matthews has decided to stay open in defiance of the law.
Health documents show that Corduroy had been ordered to close due to the restaurant being in “contravention of a Provincial Health Officer (PHO) Order issued under Part 4 of the Public Health Act.”
According to Corduroy’s Instagram account, the restaurant is now closed due to having run out of food but Matthews has vowed to reopen this week.
A nice start I suppose, but here in America, it is going to take forceful removal of these tyrannical psychopaths by shooting the motherf***ers right in the head.
Roger that, Sunfire!!
Interesting comment at the end about running out of food, makes you wonder, I assume the Food distributors either refuse or are being told not to deliver to them..!!?
Well better get your own supply sources, but you know what will be better with this kind of thing?
Stop pretending to resist tyranny just to keep biz going, plan to totally resist when they finally show up with the Armed thug mercenaries
Lay in wait with 20-30 prepared folks and counter arrest and hog tie everyone of the scum enforcers and code agents that show up
Put them on a bus and drop them at the local sheriffs station along with some mandamus orderS and copies of our bill of rights
That is what should start taking place, it’s that for a peaceful way or it all out gatts man.
Either way the message gets sent!