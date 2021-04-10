Diners Chant “Get Out” as Health Officials Try to Shut Down Restaurant

Summit News – by Paul Joseph Watson

A video out of Vancouver shows diners chanting “get out!” as health officials try to shut down a restaurant that opened in violation of COVID-19 lockdown laws.

The clip shows a pair of health officials talking to Corduroy Restaurant owner Rebecca Matthews as she tells the bureaucrats they are trespassing before asking them to leave.

At first, the health officials refuse to leave but their behavior soon changes when the rest of the diners begin to chant “get out!”

https://twitter.com/TheFreds/status/1379726235429974016?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1379726235429974016%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsummit.news%2F2021%2F04%2F08%2Fvideo-diners-chant-get-out-as-health-officials-try-to-shut-down-restaurant%2F

As the pair begin to exit, customers in the background can be seen hugging each other and cheering.

Under current lockdown rules, restaurants in B.C. are prohibited from opening indoors but Matthews has decided to stay open in defiance of the law.

Health documents show that Corduroy had been ordered to close due to the restaurant being in “contravention of a Provincial Health Officer (PHO) Order issued under Part 4 of the Public Health Act.”

According to Corduroy’s Instagram account, the restaurant is now closed due to having run out of food but Matthews has vowed to reopen this week.

Summit News