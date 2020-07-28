Disabled Veteran Sentenced to 5 Years for Using Legal Medical Marijuana to Treat War Injury

Free Thought Project – by John Vibes

Due to the archaic cannabis laws in the Land of the Free, a disabled veteran was sentenced to 5 years in prison for possessing medical marijuana that he had a prescription for in one state but got caught with in another state.

Sean Worsley,33, who is a disabled veteran who has PTSD and a traumatic brain injury from his time in Iraq, will now spend the next five years in a cage for using a plant to heal himself.

While Sean was traveling with his wife Eboni to visit family in Mississippi and North Carolina, they stopped for gas in Alabama when they were in between their destinations. While they were parked at the gas station, a police officer spotted them and decided that the music coming from the Worsley’s car was too loud. He also seemed upset that Sean was playing “air guitar.”

Officer Carl Abramo of the Gordo Police Department told them to turn down the music and then asked if he could search the car. The Worsley’s consented to allow the officer to search the car, thinking that they had nothing to hide. However, Sean had his legally-prescribed marijuana in the car, so he and Eboni were both arrested because medical marijuana is not legal in Alabama.

According to an arrest report filed five days after the incident, Officer Abramo said that he “observed a Black male get out of the passenger side vehicle. They were pulled up at a pump and the Black male began playing air guitar, dancing, and shaking his head. He was laughing and joking around and looking at the driver while doing all this.”

The horror.

Abramo said that the couple in the car told him about the marijuana when he asked, and freely allowed him to search the vehicle.

“I explained to him that Alabama did not have medical marijuana. I then placed the suspect in hand cuffs,” the report reads, according to the Alabama Appleseed.

It takes some serious mental gymnastics to think you are carrying out justice by arresting a disabled veteran who treats his illness with a plant.

In the search of the car, police also found a six-pack of beer, a bottle of vodka, and some pain pills that were legally prescribed to Eboni. They, unfortunately, happened to be driving through a dry county, which meant that the alcohol was contraband too.

Following the search, the Worsley’s were both arrested for possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, alcohol, and for violating a noise ordinance. Additionally, Eboni’s pills weren’t in the original bottle, which Abramo claimed was an additional felony charge.

The couple spent the next six days in jail, but as soon as they got out, the charges spiraled into a legal burden that resulted in them becoming homeless.

When they returned to Arizona, they found it difficult to maintain work and housing because of the criminal charges, even though the charges were related to actions that weren’t considered crimes in the state of Arizona.

Sean was forced to agree to 5 years probation, but was arrested a short time later, again for a small amount of marijuana, and is now required to spend the next 5 years in prison.

Sean’s mother hired an attorney to appeal the case, but he will likely remain in prison throughout that lengthy court process. This is how the system treats those who offer up their lives to “defend” it. After the system chews them up and spits them out into society, broken and suffering, the system then preys on them for trying to fix themselves.

In the meantime, child molesters get off with wrist slaps.

