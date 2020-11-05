Disney To Roll Out Jewish Superhero Who ‘Tracks Down And Punishes Antisemites’

The forthcoming TV adaptation of “Moon Knight,” a Marvel comic series about a rabbi’s son who leaves religion for a life of vigilante justice, could star Oscar Issac, a confused actor who denies he’s Jewish even though he admits he has Jewish ancestry:

Oscar Isaac is in talks to play Marc Spector in “Moon Knight,” set for release on Disney+ next year, Deadline reported Monday. Spector is the central character in the Moon Knight series, which launched in 1975 and chronicles Spector’s rejection of his father’s Judaism, his life of violence and his second life of vigilantism, which includes tracking down and punishing antisemites. Writing last year in Forbes, Josh Weiss argued for the adaptation to embrace Spector’s Jewishness, in part because of its resonance at a time of rising antisemitism and discrimination. He wrote: “Moon Knight is truly Marvel’s mensch, a comic book hero that has experienced religious persecution firsthand and now refuses to let it go by unpunished. It’s a relatable character motivation that is able to echo discrimination in the modern day, not just for Jews, but for people of all creeds and walks of life. Marc Spector gives a voice to the voiceless, a physical embodiment of “never again.” Murphy’s Multiverse, an independent website tracking entertainment news, suggested earlier Monday that Disney was looking for a Jewish actor to play Spector and floated Daveed Diggs and Nick Kroll as two who could fit the bill. Isaac is not Jewish, though he has said that he was given the middle name Isaac because of Jewish roots on his father’s side. He has also said that after dropping his original last name, Hernandez, because he believed it was stopping him from landing roles, he lost out on one gig because a director believed he was Jewish. Isaac’s previous roles have included at least one with a strong Jewish identity: Mossad agent Peter Malkin in 2018’s “Operation Finale,” which dramatizes the Israeli operation that captured Nazi fugitive Adolf Eichmann in Argentina.

Not surprisingly, kitschy comic book superheroes were originally Jewish — the first and most famous — the brainchild of two Jews — Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster — was, of course, Superman whose shtick was protecting weaklings (read immigrant Jews) against bullies (read evil Nazis).

But like all Jews who wished to “integrate” into White America, they erased any explicit Jewishness from the superheroes — and thereby universalizing the superhero metaphor — because that’s what Jews do — universalize their suffering and their ersatz religion.

Fast forward 80 years, and we now find Jews deeply entrenched in power in America — they have literally become “The Establishment” and the bullies — yet they apparently still need superheroes to defend them against Nazis, White supremacists, and your garden-variety ‘antisemites’.

But this time around, they don’t need to hide their Jewish identity — and pass themselves off as White — like they once did back in the days when they were social climbing.

Now their superhero can be overtly Jewish — he can finally come out of the closet and reveal his true self to the world — like the much-anticipated Anti-Christ by evangelical “Christians”.

And, of course, this Jewish superhero will be played by a Mestizo — a Cuban-Guatemalan crypto-Jew who changed his Latino last name because, like all aspiring actors, he didn’t need to be Sherlock Holmes to realize Hollywood was run by Jews not Latinos — despite his disingenuous claim that he once lost a role because the director allegedly “believed he was Jewish.”

But then again, according to Jewish actress Emily Rossum, Hollywood is actually controlled by “White supremacists” — which will, no doubt, keep the Moon Knight’s dance card full.

