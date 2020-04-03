Mar 6, 2009
What if the Bill of Rights were replaced? Those who do not know their rights stand the greatest chance of having them taken away.
One thought on “Dissent is Patriotic and Necessary”
Thank you, Misty. Very powerful and chilling vid. Led me to this comparison of two words showing one to be a little stronger than the other:
Dissent: verb, hold or express opinions that are at variance with those previously, commonly, or officially expressed; separate from an established or orthodox church because of doctrinal disagreement.
Defiance: noun, open resistance; bold disobedience
