Distraction? Trump Sends Warships To Venezuela





RonPaulLibertyReport

Apr 2, 2020

In a shocking press conference yesterday, President Trump and his advisors announced that the US military would begin conducting a “counter-narcotics operation” in the eastern Pacific and Caribbean. Perhaps not coincidentally, Trump’s Justice Department indicted Venezuelan president Maduro on drug trafficking charges. Is the US about to “do a Noriega” on Maduro based on half-baked charges that the Venezuelan leader is some kind of drug kingpin? Have the president’s war-braying neocons convinced him that the best thing to get our minds off of coronavirus is a “nice little war”?