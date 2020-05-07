Posted: May 7, 2020 Categories: Music Disturbed – The Sound Of Silence Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Disturbed – The Sound Of Silence”
Excellent version of a classic, I’ll give them that.
I’d ask the singer what God is he worshiping to so mutilate his face with hog rings. Is he an animal ready for the slaughter? I liken this to the pants down to the practically knees that expose bodily parts that are private.
Disturbed is a fitting name.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Draiman#Early_life_and_education
Draiman was a supporter of Bernie Sanders against the Donald Trump candidacy.[13] He also described himself as “a very, very strong supporter of Israel forever and for our people (Jewish people).” He described Roger Waters, and other activists, seeking to boycott Israel for alleged human rights abuses as “Nazi comrades”.Wikipedia
Thanks galen! This totally proves he’s one of those jew corrupters of all things beautiful and wholesome!