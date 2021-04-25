Bill Gates Is EVIL
Apr 24, 2021
TimTruth.com uncovers a video from Germany of a CU of the Pfizer vaccine. Original video: https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=N9AHR513B51R
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Bill Gates Is EVIL
Apr 24, 2021
TimTruth.com uncovers a video from Germany of a CU of the Pfizer vaccine. Original video: https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=N9AHR513B51R
One thought on “DISTURBING! Pfizer Vaccine Zoomed w Microscope! Are Living Cells Organisms Mixed In!”
Go to the link above and read the comments, the first one.
Great, Morgellons, how nice..
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Morgellons