Do 75% of Canadians want to get the COVID-19 vaccine?


True North
Apr 25, 2021
Earlier this week, Dr. Theresa Tam says lockdowns will only be lifted by the summer if 75% of Canadians are vaccinated. While Canada’s slow vaccine rollout makes Tam’s goal appear unattainable, the other important question to ask is if 75% of Canadians even want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Anthony Furey discusses in his latest video.

