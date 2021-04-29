Apr 25, 2021
Earlier this week, Dr. Theresa Tam says lockdowns will only be lifted by the summer if 75% of Canadians are vaccinated. While Canada’s slow vaccine rollout makes Tam’s goal appear unattainable, the other important question to ask is if 75% of Canadians even want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Anthony Furey discusses in his latest video.
2 thoughts on “Do 75% of Canadians want to get the COVID-19 vaccine?”
Ok Canada can go to hell along with Australia, the UK and every other country that allowed itself to be disarmed.
Propaganda at its finest Hitler would be proud.