Do Not Comply





Wardo-Rants

on August 3rd, 2020.

There is only one solution to this nightmare .. WAKE THE F-K UP .. and Get To Fighting!!

Oregon governor Kate Brown through E.O. has mandated that it is now mandatory to wear face masks in all Oregon stores .. NO EXEMPTIONS: not medical or otherwise!!

Next you will have to show proof that you have been vaccinated to enter stores.

America destroyed from within by Communist Jewish subversion