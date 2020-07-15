Jul 15, 2020
Roy is a former US Army LTC of 28 years. He served in various Military Police and Military Intelligence positions around the globe. He was also a municipal police officer for about 3 years.
4 thoughts on “DO NOT Get Tested or YOUR Life Will Never Be Your Own Again”
one of the comments: A family cardiologist friend-very prominent in his field, is warning all his patients NOT TO TAKE THE TEST!! He’s convinced it’s already laced with the virus and that’s why the #’s are going up!!
I’m thinking those who have been tested have been vaccinated
NG forcing testing on people in hospitals , staff
if you dont , you lose your job
happening now in Ohio
I’m in a small town of approx 350. A few weeks ago they had testing done here with about 300 showing up. Yikes!
Of course all the ‘first responders’ were required to get tested.