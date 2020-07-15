DO NOT Get Tested or YOUR Life Will Never Be Your Own Again


aplanetruth5
Jul 15, 2020
Roy is a former US Army LTC of 28 years. He served in various Military Police and Military Intelligence positions around the globe. He was also a municipal police officer for about 3 years.

4 thoughts on “DO NOT Get Tested or YOUR Life Will Never Be Your Own Again

  1. one of the comments: A family cardiologist friend-very prominent in his field, is warning all his patients NOT TO TAKE THE TEST!! He’s convinced it’s already laced with the virus and that’s why the #’s are going up!!

    Reply

  2. NG forcing testing on people in hospitals , staff

    if you dont , you lose your job

    happening now in Ohio

    Reply

    1. I’m in a small town of approx 350. A few weeks ago they had testing done here with about 300 showing up. Yikes!
      Of course all the ‘first responders’ were required to get tested.

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*