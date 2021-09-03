DO NOT QUIT YOUR JOB

America’s Frontline Doctors

As the mandates are increasing and the “deadlines” fast approach, YOU SHOULD NOT QUIT YOUR JOB. Do not be fooled if your boss says you must resign. Make your boss fire you and do not sign anything or agree to anything that says otherwise. Do not agree with “voluntary resignation.” If you are fired, you are eligible for unemployment. Anything else and you are not.

If you are fired, you place the costs back on them and you get or you fight for unemployment benefits. Let them experience the burden associated with their choices. Avail yourself of any government dollars that have gone to support those previously unwilling to work. Use all tools and resources you can including the CDC’s unlawful mandate to halt rents, etc. We suspect you ordinarily would not take advantage of these systems, but these are extraordinary times.

In the last 18 months we have watched the Communists in America radically change the definition of simple words in their efforts to strip away our rights. Words such as “vaccine,” “herd immunity,” and “cases” have literally been redefined by the Communists to support this power grab. By changing the traditional definition of just four words, these usurpers were able to create, in the minds of the media and the public, a frightening global emergency. Do not allow these tyrants to crush what remains of your rights. Do not “agree” to be fired.

We are at the “delta” variant. The last variant is totalitarianism.

Stand Strong. You are the Hero you have been waiting for.

