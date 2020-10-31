Do Not Wear a Mask and Do Not Get a Shot: Never Comply!

Lew Rockwell – by Gary D Barnett

“The doctrine of blind obedience and unqualified submission to any human power, whether civil or ecclesiastical, is the doctrine of despotism.”

~ Angelina Grimke: Sarah Grimke, Angelina Grimke (2015). “On Slavery and Abolitionism: Essays and Letters”, p.97, Penguin

This country that at one time was populated with mostly intelligent, hard working, self-responsible, and tough individuals, has become a country filled with idiots, weaklings, and fools. I do not say this lightly, nor am I attempting to berate all, but most of those that populate America today were taught to become weak and ignorant, to become divided and hateful, to ignore tradition, to disrespect truth and honesty, to throw aside family, to become robotic drones, and self-aggrandizing socialists. While this result was planned by the ruling segment of society, and implemented over a long period of time, it was nonetheless voluntarily accepted by the masses. Due to the current attitudes evident today, the acceptance of all-consuming immorality, war, torture, theft, redistribution of private wealth, and disregard for fellow men and property, are apparent, and there is widespread and pitiful sensitivity among the herd that borders on lunacy.

Because of these things, we are now in a situation that is so dire that it could lead to the end of all civilized behavior, and the resulting norm would be nothing less than global totalitarianism based on a technocratic system controlled by the very few. This should not be taken lightly, because we are very close to losing all independence in favor of tracking and confinement, where individual life and family are replaced by a collective insanity. Acceptance of this new order would signal the end of civilization as we have known it, and a fundamental end to love, beauty, and joy that are the basis of the spirit of life.

While there are many aspects of this plot to take over humanity, the final attempt it seems hinges on using a non-threatening ‘virus pandemic’ as the tool to instill so much fear into the hearts and minds of this pathetic and weakened population, that it not only bends to tyranny, but breaks completely apart leaving only a captured and servile herd awaiting its own destruction.

To date, the test that has been the most effective in gauging the compliance mindset of the people has been the all-inclusive mandating of wearing worthless masks, and pretending that this is what will save humanity from certain ‘virus’ death. This trick is so absurd as to border on mental psychosis. It has been helpful that the general population’s memory is no longer than that of a gnat, and that any group knowledge of history is not only lacking but nearly completely absent.

The evil and murderous Anthony Fauci, the same Trump administration official that is now demanding mask wearing, said in March on national television on “60 Minutes,” that people in the United States should not be walking around with masks, as there is no reason to wear masks. He said that wearing a mask might make people feel better, but does not provide protection, and in fact there are many unintended consequences to wearing any mask. What he said is true, but is vastly understated. Wearing a mask does not protect from the spread of a virus, and cannot due to the fact that virus particles are many times smaller than the holes even in an N-95 mask. Viruses come from inside the body, and wearing a mask causes much stress, and therefore causes the natural immune system to weaken due to having to defend against all the ill effects of masking. This actually allows for more viral spread, not less. In addition, wearing masks dramatically impedes the intake of oxygen, which is very harmful and in fact with long-term use, can deplete so much oxygen to the brain as to cause permanent harm. Oxygen depletion of up to 21%, and the re-breathing of carbon dioxide and other harmful agents due to wearing masks, can be deadly. First and foremost, it is very damaging to the immune system, which is the best defense against any virus or sickness. The brilliant Dr. Judy Mikovits explains these risks in her latest interview with Ryan Cristián of “The Last American Vagabond.”

Mandating the wearing of masks is nothing more than a test of obedience, and the dumbed down American population bought this scam and complied almost en masse, which allows the claimed controlling elite to continue to advance their agendas of tyranny knowing that the sheep will obey so long as they are kept in fear. Now, with this asinine election coming right at the outset of the flu season, this purposely-manufactured ‘virus pandemic’ will be ratcheted up in intensity, and many more draconian measures will be the result.

Vaccines and flu shots will be said to be the cure for this pandemic, when in fact, they will only enhance the sickness and death, and cause this plandemic to proceed without proper resistance. Mask wearing will cause extreme problems that will bring on more carnage, and the shots and vaccines will allow for the injection of multiple viruses, very dangerous adjuvants, and many other poisons into non-suspecting and ignorant citizens. In addition, there could easily be tracking and tracing elements, and DNA altering agents, given with these vaccines that contain nanoparticles introduced by the injection of hydro-gels.

In South Korea as of today, 72 people have died recently after taking a flu shot. The deaths keep going up while the South Korean government and mainstream media outlets attempt to cover up this travesty, and continue to call for more and more to take these poisonous shots. At the same time, the ‘Covid” vaccine trials are horrendous, with many dangerous side effects being encountered. These are rigged trials, but even so, they are exposing the monumental risk involved with these experimental toxins not meant to stop any virus, but to cause much more sickness and death to be used as propaganda to scare the people even more than has happened to date.

This coming year could be a culmination of terror expressed in the form of additional disease, lockdowns, planned economic collapse, civil unrest, local and global travel restrictions, food shortages, and mass death due to the government’s development and advancement of tactics meant to subdue large populations. Without mass resistance, 2021 could be a year of mass genocide due to these multiple attempts to gain total control over humanity, and a cessation of all normal life.

Whatever is necessary should be done to stop this madness in its tracks, or we will all become slaves to an oligarchic system made up of evil monsters intent on global domination.

“Disobedience is the true foundation of liberty. The obedient must be slaves.”

~ Henry David Thoreau, (1847) Journals (1838-1859)

