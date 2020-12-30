Posted: December 30, 2020 Categories: Videos Do You Love Me? Boston Dynamics Dec 29, 2020 Our whole crew got together to celebrate the start of what we hope will be a happier year: Happy New Year from all of us at Boston Dynamics. www.BostonDynamics.com. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
8 thoughts on “Do You Love Me?”
These are some of the machines that are being developed to kill you
very easy to take these POS down, you get those legs wrapped up,its finished..just aim for the bendable bits as well, easy beans..
one of the problems with these is that they will use up alot of ammo, so fire bomb these mthrfkrs, get those legs out of action, get them wrapped up.
Very important tips. Thanks, Mark!!
.
and get some big magnets
🙂
.
No no you catch them alive then you reprogram them the turn on the owners
🙂 🙂
.
Aww….that’s so cute…..as they join Skynet and destroy you into a million pieces.
Boston Dynamics. One of the top 5 military R&D corporations Hell bent on destroying people and the world for a profit. That says it all.