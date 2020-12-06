Doctor Has License Yanked After Saying This About the Coronavirus

Town Hall – by Bronson Stocking

An Oregon doctor has reportedly lost his medical license after attending a “Stop the Steal” rally and delivering comments about the coronavirus and face masks.

In a video of Dr. Steven LaTulippe’s remarks at the Nov. 7 “Stop the Steal Rally,” the physician described himself as a retired Air Force officer, an ordained minister, and a practicing physician in The Dalles, Oregon area.

“I want you to know that I never shut down during the entire COVID season, from the time it was declared till now,” LaTulippe told the crowd. “I hate to tell you this — it might scare you — but I and my staff, none of us once wore a mask in my clinic. And how many problems did we have in our clinic from that? Zero. Absolutely none.”

The doctor called the lockdowns a threat to the American people, freedom, and the Constitution, and petitioned those in the crowd to remove their “mask of shame.”

While the physician acknowledged the virus was real, LaTulippe said it is “a common cold virus that has been with us forever.”

“Please don’t be duped. You have an immune system,” LaTulippe said.

LaTulippe also said he has treated 75 cases of the coronavirus and every one of his patients got better in a week.

“Don’t let them put you in a state of fear,” the doctor urged. “That is oppression.”

For his heresy, the Oregon Medical Board issued an emergency suspension of LaTulippe’s license, finding the doctor engaged in “unprofessional” and “dishonorable” conduct, NBC News reported.

The emergency suspension alleges LaTulippe told a patient in July that asymptomatic people should not be tested and that wearing a face mask does not prevent transmission of the virus. LaTulippe reportedly directed the patient not to self-isolate because, according to the doctor, exposing other people to the virus would help those people build immunities against the disease.

The medical board claims LaTulippe and his staff refused to wear masks and encouraged patients to remove theirs as well. The clinic also failed to implement screening procedures upon entry of the premises, according to medical board investigators.

The medical board deemed LaTulippe “an immediate danger to the public” and said the doctor “presents a serious danger to the public health and safety.”

“I’m very interested in sound medical practice, and I’m interested in good science,” LaTulippe told NBC News. “And when science and medicine become perverted with corrupt politics, then I’m up for a fight, and that’s what made me go to that rally and say what I said.”

LaTullipe can no longer practice medicine in the State of Oregon, where the physician has practiced for over 20 years.

