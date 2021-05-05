Doctors around the world unite to call the Covid Vaccines “Unnecessary, Ineffective and Unsafe”

The Daily Expose – by Oliver May

There is growing fear, not just in the UK, that Governments are keen to start jabbing children, despite the fact that trials have only just begun and the risk of severe illness is close to zero.

Males in the age bracket of 0-19, even with one or greater underlying conditions, have a survival rate of 99.9603 per cent, according to a study by Stockholm University. Females in that age bracket have a 99.9639 per cent chance of survival.

And Doctors for Covid Ethics, a group from around Europe and North America, have stressed that, with manufacturers exempt from legal liability should any one suffer vaccine-induced harm, even using them for the vulnerable is not necessary.

According to the UK Government, there have been more than a thousand deaths recorded on the official Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, with more than 700,000 reactions. It is thought these figures could be far higher, with many not knowing about the Yellow Card Scheme of reporting side effects.

In a statement, Doctors for Covid Ethics said: “Immunocompetent individuals are protected against SARS-CoV-2 by cellular immunity. Vaccinating low-risk groups is therefore unnecessary. For immunocompromised individuals who do fall ill with COVID-19 there is a range of medical treatments that have been proven safe and effective. Vaccinating the vulnerable is therefore equally unnecessary.

“Covid-19 vaccines lack a viable mechanism of action against SARS-CoV-2 infection of the airways. Induction of antibodies cannot prevent infection by an agent such as SARS-CoV-2 that invades through the respiratory tract. Moreover, none of the vaccine trials have provided any evidence that vaccination prevents transmission of the infection by vaccinated individuals; urging vaccination to “protect others” therefore has no basis in fact.

“The vaccines are also dangerous to both healthy individuals and those with pre-existing chronic disease, for reasons such as the following: risk of lethal and non-lethal disruptions of blood clotting including bleeding disorders, thrombosis in the brain, stroke and heart attack; autoimmune and allergic reactions; antibody-dependent enhancement of disease; and vaccine impurities due to rushed manufacturing and unregulated production standards.

“The risk-benefit calculus is therefore clear: the experimental vaccines are needless, ineffective and dangerous. Actors authorising, coercing or administering experimental COVID-19 vaccination are exposing populations and patients to serious, unnecessary, and unjustified medical risks.”

The group explains that the frequent fear mongering over new variants has been overblown too, with “multiple lines of research” finding that people with competent immune systems show “robust” and lasting T Cell immunity to SARS-CoV viruses – including SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.

The statement added: “T cell protection stems not only from exposure to SARS-CoV-2 itself, but from cross-reactive immunity following previous exposure to common cold and SARS coronaviruses.

“In most countries, most people now have immunity to SARS-CoV-2. Depending on their degree of previously acquired cross-immunity, they will have had no symptoms, mild and uncharacteristic symptoms, or more severe symptoms, possibly including anosmia (loss of sense of smell) or other somewhat characteristic signs of the COVID-19 disease. Regardless of disease severity, they will now have sufficient immunity to be protected from severe disease in the event of renewed exposure. This majority of the population will not benefit at all from being vaccinated.”

And the group was at pains to stress their main message – “these vaccines are dangerous”.

The statement continued: “Population survival of COVID-19 exceeds 99.8 per cent globally. In countries that have been intensely infected over several months, less than 0.2 per cent of the population have died and had their deaths classified as ‘with covid19’.

“COVID-19 is also typically a mild to moderately severe illness. Therefore, the overwhelming majority of people are not at risk from COVID-19 and do not require vaccination for their own protection.

“The vaccines are experimental by definition. They will remain in Phase 3 trials until 2023. Recipients are human subjects entitled to free informed consent under Nuremberg and other protections, including the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe’s resolution 2361 and the FDA’s terms of emergency use authorisation.

“Initial experience might suggest that the adenovirus-derived vaccines (AstraZeneca/Johnson & Johnson) cause graver adverse effects than the mRNA (Pfizer/Moderna) vaccines. However, upon repeated injection, the former will soon induce antibodies against the proteins of the adenovirus vector. These antibodies will then neutralize most of the vaccine virus particles and cause their disposal before they can infect any cells, thereby limiting the intensity of tissue damage.

“In contrast, in the mRNA vaccines, there is no protein antigen for the antibodies to recognise. Thus, regardless of the existing degree of immunity, the vaccine mRNA is going to reach its target — the body cells. These will then express the spike protein and subsequently suffer the full onslaught of the immune system.

“With the mRNA vaccines, the risk of severe adverse events is virtually guaranteed to increase with every successive injection. In the long term, they are therefore even more dangerous than the vector vaccines. Their apparent preference over the latter is concerning in the highest degree; these vaccines are not safe.”

The Daily Expose