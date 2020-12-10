Doctors battle to save Santa’s life in emotional new NHS charity advert

Daily Mail

It’s the stuff of nightmares for children, as Father Christmas is rushed into hospital and nursed back to health in an emotional new appeal advert from NHS Charities Together.

The touching film, entitled The Gift, which celebrates NHS staff and volunteers, features a dramatic opening, with a very poorly Santa wheeled into a medical ward by paramedics and given oxygen.

It appears to be touch and go, with machines beeping and staff in full PPE as they do their best to resuscitate the elderly gentleman.

Thankfully he pulls through and over the coming days is nursed back to health by the caring ward staff.

