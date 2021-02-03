Doctors now warn about permanent damage and cardiovascular events following COVID-19 vaccination

Natural News – by Lance D Johnson

More doctors are speaking out about the harms of new COVID-19 vaccines. Cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, M.D., Ph.D. is one of them. Dr. Noorchashm says that the covid-19 vaccines will almost certainly cause an antigen-specific immune response; however, if viral antigens are present in the tissues of recipients at the time of vaccination, the vaccine-augmented immune response will turn the immune system against those tissues, causing inflammation that can lead to blood clot formation. This destructive auto-immune effect could do significant damage to endothelial cells of elderly patients who already suffer from cardiovascular disease. There have already been numerous reports of unexplained cardiovascular fatalities following covid-19 vaccination across Norway, Germany, the UK, Gibraltar and the United States.

Vaccine causes recently-infected persons to experience autoimmune vascular damage

Dr. Noorchashm’s findings are consistent with the research findings of Dr. J. Patrick Whelan, M.D., Ph.D., who shared similar concerns with the FDA in early December of 2020. Whelan warned that a recently-infected patient who is subject to covid-19 vaccination is likely to suffer from autoimmune attacks along the ACE-2 receptors present in the heart, and in the microvasculature of the brain, liver and kidney. The risk is doubled because two shots are required.

It is a well documented fact that SARS-CoV-2, the Wuhan coronavirus, readily targets humans through the vascular endothelium. The virus is known to enter into endothelial cells through the ACE-2 receptor on the endothelium. Because of this unique gain-of-function, one of the medical emergencies that may occur in covid-19 patients is thromboembolic complications (formation of a blood clot inside a blood vessel). If viral antigens are present in the endothelial lining of blood vessels, then the vaccine will cause an antigen-specific immune response that attacks those precious tissues, potentially causing cardiovascular events. The research warns that the vaccine is “almost certain to do damage to the vascular endothelium,” especially in the elderly. This vaccine-induced endothelial inflammation is “certain to cause blood clot formation with the potential for major thromboembolic complications in a subset of such patients,” he warns.

Dr. Noorchashm concludes, “Therefore, it is my respectful request that FDA, in collaboration with Pfizer and Moderna, immediately and at the very minimum, institute clear recommendations to clinicians that they delay immunization in any recently convalescent patients, as well as any known symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers — and to actively screen as many patients with high cardiovascular risk as is reasonably possible, in order to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, prior to vaccinating them.”

FDA and CDC must act now to prevent cardiac events caused by covid-19 vaccines

An advocate for ethics, patient safety, and women’s health, Dr. Noorchashm has written his concerns out to the FDA and the drug companies, Pfizer and Moderna. He is calling for better screening of recently-infected individuals who are lining up to be vaccine recipients, to ultimately mitigate vaccine damage. Elderly populations with a history of cardiovascular issues are at greatest risk to this potentially deadly vaccine injury. The doctor is calling for more comprehensive informed consent about this serious health effect. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have an ethical responsibility to convene emergency meetings and establish new guidelines for vaccine administration, before more people are harmed.

Lyn Redwood, RN, MSN, director and president emerita of Children’s Health Defense, wrote: “Ignoring these valid and scientifically supported warnings from leading physicians may result in hundreds of millions of people suffering potentially deadly injuries or permanent damage following vaccination.” The public is losing confidence in vaccination because the FDA and CDC continue to ignore the role that vaccines play in the pathology of multiple disease processes.

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

TheLancet.com

PubMed.gov

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-03-doctors-warn-about-permanent-damage-covid-19-vaccination.html