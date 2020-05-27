Inspired by the ginger and turmeric wellness shots you can get at Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, but with the added health benefits of apple cider vinegar and bourbon(!), this tangy robust cocktail from Oldfield’s Liquor Room in Culver City California is, as the title suggests, just what the doctor ordered.
Ingredients
2 fl oz bourbon
½ fl oz apple cider vinegar
½ fl oz honey
½ fl oz lemon juice
¼ tsp turmeric (either powder or freshly pressed juice)
dash bitters
ginger beer
How to Make It
Shake all ingredients except ginger beer and strain over ice.
Finish with ginger beer.
One thought on “Doctor’s Orders: Make This Tangy Cocktail”
I’d double up on the bourbon 🙂