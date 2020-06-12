Posted: June 12, 2020 Categories: Videos DOCUMENTARY New York Undercover Nurse Confirms COVID-19 Criminal Hoax WAKE UP! Jun 10, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “DOCUMENTARY New York Undercover Nurse Confirms COVID-19 Criminal Hoax”
https://truepundit.com/exclusive-bill-gates-negotiated-100-billion-contact-tracing-deal-with-democratic-congressman-sponsor-of-bill-six-months-before-coronavirus-pandemic/
Thank you, Al.
“Six Months BEFORE Coronavirus Pandemic!!!”
I can’t get the podcast to play, but this headline is infuriating!! But where will this go? Like all other revelations: NOWHERE!! Because no matter what comes out, gets exposed, they still keep marching ahead with their tyranny.
I Can’t wait ’till the people are once again holding the reins.
