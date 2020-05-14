A fight broke out on the steps of the Michigan Capitol on Thursday, May 14, 2020 morning during a protest aimed at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the ongoing state of emergency and stay-at-home orders. STORY: https://www.mlive.com/public-interest
2 thoughts on “Doll with noose prompts fight at Michigan Capitol protest”
So it’s that polarized blend of “peaceful” protesters and protesters ready to fight. Although here, it looks like a “peaceful” protester is doing some attacking. Then another “peaceful” protester summons the police. It gets very ugly and confusing when standing for freedom is hijacked by ignorance.
To all protesters: Carry the message of The Bill of Rights. Ends the confusion. Cuts to the core.
give me police or give me death. fight started by undercover agent.