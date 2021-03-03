Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC
— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021
One thought on “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine.”
Yeah, like she got the injection. Sure, prove it!
Dolly, you are a dumb blonde and I ain’t chicken, I ain’t stupid!