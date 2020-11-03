Domestic Terror Groups ANTIFA And Black Lives Matter Issue Nationwide Call For Burning, Looting And Riots In The Streets On Election Night Tuesday

Now the End Begins – by Geoffrey Grider

A wave of riots and demonstrations are being planned to mark the end of the US election, it has emerged. Protesters supporting the Black Lives Matter and Antifa movements are organizing protests beginning on Tuesday night.

Both domestic terror groups ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter are vowing to burn down America’s big cities with massive, nationwide riots in the streets starting election night on Tuesday. Will they do it? Well, since they have already caused over $2 billion dollars in damage over the past 6 months months, I would tend to lean towards believing them, and so should you.

Federal authorities are expected to re-erect a “non-scalable” fence around the White House on Monday, a day before a presidential election many fear may lead to mass protest, civil unrest and even armed insurrection, so says the UK Guardian. “The White House on lockdown,” NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett wrote on Twitter on Sunday. Hundreds of National Guard are on stand-by, so at this point it’s a safe bet something big is going to go down.

ANTIFA And Black Lives Matter Plans Wave of Demonstrations on Streets as U.S. Election Polls Close

FROM NEWSWEEK: One Twitter post depicting a police car and a brick alongside the phrase “ballot box” with an arrow directing that it should be going through the vehicle’s window has attracted more than 17,000 likes since it was posted on the social media platform.

Alongside the phrase #seattleprotests, there are calls to target the police and create disruption.

Using the Twitter handle @justjae2206, someone calling themselves Jae, a Black Lives Matter supporter, has written: “We will not be stopped no matter what this election brings. Neither side is for black lives. Be out there!!”

We will not be stopped no matter what this election brings. Neither side is for black lives. Be out there!! #seattleprotestcomms #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/Nf66I2fkKC — Jae (@justjae206) October 29, 2020

Alongside the post is a mock up of a poster showing a time of 7 p.m. with a burning ballot box and a call to “Revolutionaries, Anarchists and Anti-Fascists.” Elsewhere, there are calls for those supporting anti-fascist group Antifa to take to the streets on Wednesday, the day after the election.

Using the hashtag #antifariots and #seattleprotests, demonstrators are encouraged to meet at 6.30 p.m. with a planned march set to begin from Seattle Central College an hour later.

Plans for the demonstrations have emerged as Newsweek reported that security at the White House is being increased with plans to install a new “non-scalable” fence around the building’s perimeter as President Donald Trump‘s administration prepares for possible unrest related to Tuesday’s election.

Antifa in Seattle have announced their post-election plans. They’re going to be meeting at @SeattleCentral College, close to where CHAZ used to be. They’re telling people to come in black bloc. #AntifaRiots #SeattleRiots pic.twitter.com/xekuMAZb96 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 2, 2020

Sky News host Rowan Dean says Antifa is an “Orwellian organization” who paints themselves as against tyrannical government but are “themselves the most fascist organization” on the planet.

