Donald Trump- Abe Lincoln or Benedict Arnold?

Henry Makow

Ninety seven per cent of Trump supporters want him to trigger the Insurrection Act and impose martial law, want him to trigger the Insurrection Act and impose martial law, according to a poll. This is the only way to purge Communist traitors from the American body politic.

This is not going to happen. Trump will go quietly. There are over 400 million guns in private hands in the US and the majority are owned by patriots. The lingering prospect of martial law or any legal redress are simply ways of preventing patriots from using them.

Trump has the opportunity to play an historic role: save American democracy. Unfortunately he not equal to this task. He is part of the Masonic Jewish Tag Team . He will hand the ball off to the Communists. These are the indicators:

1. His support for mass vaccinations and failure to arrest Fauci and Bill Gates who openly boasts of staging the corona panic for power and profit.

3. Appointing Illuminati traitors like Bill Barr, Christopher Wray and Gina Haskell to key positions. He fired Barr for appearance’s sake but did Barr’s successor, Jeff Rosen, announce an investigation into vote fraud? No.

4. Trump never missed an opportunity to signal his true allegiance by making the downward prayer to Satan Illuminati (Masonic) hand sign. Like Hitler, Trump is false opposition.

5.Despite his criticism of China, the CPC has infiltrated US business, media and eduction under his watch.

6. Declared Antifa “domestic terrorists” but failed to arrest a single one. Antifa is sponsored by Democrats and George Soros.

7. Trump is an Illuminati Jew with a long history of involvement with the likes of Illuminati Jewish operatives like Roy Cohn and Jeffrey Epstein.

8. Despite being thrown under the bus by Bibi, he continues to be a hod carrier for Israel. He recently negotiated a peace deal between Israel and Morocco by betraying some Moroccan secessionists.

We are watching a reality show, a charade. Any faith we put in Trump will be betrayed.

Don’t let Trump blind you to the danger we face.

Of course, I want to be wrong. I want Trump to rise to the occasion, but the odds are slim.

Makow Twitter Poll:

Will Donald Trump take a Fall and betray his more than 75 million supporters by conceding the election?

No, he’s a patriot

42.5%

Yes, he’s a Zionist Jew

38.3%

Undecided

19.2%

266 votes