Donald Trump Blasts ‘Deranged Pseudo-Science’ of ‘Anti-vax Movement’ in Statement Shilling for Big Pharma COVID Shots

Former president Donald Trump issued a press release on Monday in which he shilled for Big Pharma’s COVID-19 vaccines amidst widespread news of negative side-effects associated with the shots.

Trump hammered all critics of the vaccine regime in an email blast to his supporters, claiming that government officials who question Big Pharma’s unverified assurances of the efficacy of their COVID-19 shots are peddling “deranged pseudo-science” that fuels the “anti-vax movement.”

“The federal pause on the J&J shot makes no sense. Why is the Biden White House letting insanely risk-averse bureaucrats run the show?” Trump asked.

Trump is demanding for the Biden administration to ignore the ill-effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. These vaccines were derived from the tissue of mutilated fetuses harvested during abortion procedures and are causing patients to suffer horrific complications related to blood clots.

“Just six people out of the nearly 7 million who’ve gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine reported blood clots. The condition is more common in the general population, and every vaccine—indeed, every medication—carries some risk, including the Moderna and Pfizer jabs,” he said.

While Trump may be correct about other vaccines being as dangerous as the Johnson & Johnson jab, he is now demonizing all opposition to the shots with slurs commonly used by globalists to demonize patriots with the courage to resist technocratic and unconstitutional public health mandates.

“With COVID cases still rising nationwide, it’s sheer lunacy to delay millions of vaccinations and feed fears among the vax-resistant,” he said.

“Indeed, this moronic move is a gift to the anti-vax movement: The science bureaucrats are fueling that deranged pseudo-science,” Trump added to close his press release.

https://twitter.com/RSBNetwork/status/1383210321297481729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1383210321297481729%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fbigleaguepolitics.com%2Fdonald-trump-blasts-deranged-pseudo-science-of-anti-vax-movement-in-statement-shilling-for-big-pharma-covid-shots%2F

Big League Politics reported on how Trump rolled over for a federal money grab by Big Pharma last year in starting his “Operation Warp Speed” program:

“President Donald Trump has launched “Operation Warp Speed” to funnel resources toward Big Pharma for the purposes of creating a vaccine shot that will be ready for mass distribution throughout the country by the end of the year.

The White House is calling this a Manhattan Project-style project that aims to get vaccines into as many people as quickly as possible, in a move that must have technocratic oligarch Bill Gates grinning ear-to-ear.

“Operation Warp Speed is clearly another extension of President Trump’s bold leadership and unwillingness to accept ‘business as usual’ approaches to addressing the COVID-19 crisis,” said Michael Caputo, who works as assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The project is expected to cost the U.S. taxpayer billions of dollars, with much of that money going into the coffers of Big Pharma, and they hope to have 100 million doses ready by the end of the year. It is unclear if these vaccines would even improve the public health, as the government’s own data shows that regular influenza vaccines are only effective 40 percent of the time.

The Trump administration is working along with disgraced globalist organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) in using the coronavirus pandemic for a vaccine push.

“We are scientists, physicians, funders and manufacturers who have come together as part of an international collaboration, coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO), to help speed the availability of a vaccine against COVID-19,” dozens of so-called experts declared in a WHO press release.”

Trump got into bed with Big Pharma for the purposes of political expediency, but then was still forced to abdicate the White House in January. His continued shilling for Big Pharma and their experimental COVID-19 shots may doom his chances of a potential political comeback moving forward.

