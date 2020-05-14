Breitbart – by Charlie Spiering
President Donald Trump said in an interview Thursday he is already mobilizing the military to help distribute a coronavirus vaccine as soon as it is developed.
“Our military is now being mobilized so at the end of the year we’re going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly,” the president said in an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, which aired on Thursday morning.
The president said that distributing the vaccine would be a “massive job” and that he would move quickly to get it distributed.
“Unless you’re mobilized and ready, you’re not going to be able to do it for a long time. So we’re starting now,” he said.
President Trump predicted a vaccine would become available by the end of 2020, and manufacturers are already mobilizing the production of millions of doses of potential vaccine candidates while they are tested.
The president has also set an “Operation Warp Speed “task force goal of getting 100 million vaccine doses available in the fall, with 300 million doses by January.
10 thoughts on “Donald Trump: We’re Mobilizing Military to Distribute Future Coronavirus Vaccine”
Covid-19 will go away without vaccine: Donald Trump on health crisis …… wth?
Typical Trump. He said,” It MIGHT go away without a vaccine.” He can’t ever give a clear and concise answer; he’s a LIAR, period!
He said : “This is going to go away without a vaccine.”
their stage show is falling apart
You’re correct. Those words came forth from his mouth right at the beginning of vid. Then @ about 25 sec. the caption says, “Trump said the pandemic might go away without a vaccine.”
Is this a case of the “lying media” or lying Trump? I’d have to say both because Trump now says that the military is being mobilized for vaccine distributions, so in essence it “might” go away is now true as obviously Trumpy doesn’t now believe it will. Surrounded by a pack of DECEIVERS!
Dr. Judy Mikovits: “50 million people will die in America from the vaccine”
Thanks for posting this here mary. More people will die from the supposed cure than the actual so called plague. Unbelievable, yet believable when one realizes the intent is to murder.
Chemtrails big time
@ 1:10:35 mark