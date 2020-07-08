“Don’t be a sheep,” Sheriff Says

NoMaskInfo

Sheriff Robert Snaza of Lewis County, Washington says:

“In case you guys didn’t hear, Governor Inslee in his infinite wisdom has decided after over a hundred and some odd days that we should all wear face masks, inside and out. Here’s what I say, Don’t be a sheep!”

His bio page states, in part,

“As your Sheriff, I am proud to serve the citizens of Lewis County. The Sheriff’s Office continues to seek out opportunities and ways to make Lewis County a great place to live, work, and send our kids to school…

“Mental health issues, opioid abuse, and homelessness are just a few of the community wide challenges we all face together. Through the Sheriff’s Office’s proactive approach, and strong community partnerships, we continue to explore options for supporting our community members in need. Those incarcerated in our jail are provided top-notch medical treatment to address mental health issues and treat addiction head on. Our desire is to help those individuals who are willing to embrace change and becoming a productive member of our community.”

“I look forward to serving this community for many years to come. Together we can accomplish so much. Thank you for allowing me to serve as your Sheriff.’

ABOUT THE SHERIFF:

Sheriff Robert R. Snaza was elected the 38th Sheriff of Lewis County in November 2014. Sheriff Snaza began his full time law enforcement career as a police officer with the Napavine Police Department in 1990. He joined the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy in 1995. Prior to becoming Sheriff, he would serve as a Sergeant, as well as the Undersheriff.”

https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2020/07/dont-be-sheep-sherrif-says.html