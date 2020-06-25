Posted: June 25, 2020 Categories: Videos “DON’T BE A SHEEP!” Sheriff Tells Citizens To Ignore WA State Dictator Inslee’s Face Masks Order! wwwMOXNEWScom Jun 24, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on ““DON’T BE A SHEEP!” Sheriff Tells Citizens To Ignore WA State Dictator Inslee’s Face Masks Order!”
sheep worry all their lives about being eaten by the wolf only to be eaten by the Shepard.
BAM!
If for anything, it’s because it affects him personally.
All of the other injustices and violations he’s committed he’s fine with on a daily basis.