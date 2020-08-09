Don’t Ever Forget How Close We All Are To Homelessness – Many Of Us Are Much Closer Than You Might Think

The tent cities are growing larger by the day, most are located right outside of many major cities, buried in the thick brush, inhabited by normal everyday human beings struck by bad luck, thrown out into the street by rising living cost.

I blame the 1031 real estate scam, where real estate speculators are allowed to work tax free as long as they re-invest all profits from sales back into more real estate, giving them a huge tax advantage and at the same time making bankers and lenders incredible power and profits.

This is how Trump and many others made their billions, buying huge hotels and apartment buildings on the cheap, and immediately flipping to reinvest all profits directly back into another property dodging any tax, and later drawing a huge salary from the corporation that controls everything. It’s called the 1031 real estate model, bankers make a killing because of the loans.

Inevitably, you and I suffer because the prices of the hotel rooms and living costs end up going through the roof. One of the biggest frauds perpetrated on the American National.

This is just one of the many frauds that end up screwing you and I out of a happy life, something our founding fathers saw coming down the pike, they saw the writing on the wall, “TAXES ARE FOR LITTLE PEOPLE”

See below how you and I are getting screwed

https://www.realwealthnetwork.com/learn/how-to-do-a-1031-exchange-rules-definitions/